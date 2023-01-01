In view of the increasing challenges in global logistics, digital innovations such as the delivery of spare parts via 3D printing create added value for customers in many areas. DB Schenker has already successfully tested the virtual warehouse in pilot projects for customers in the mechanical engineering, automotive and rail transport sectors.



In these projects, parts such as handles, covers and housings were produced on demand in the vicinity of the customer. By eliminating pre-production and storage, this also reduces capital lockup costs. DB Schenker's new On-Demand Production service with virtual warehouse is now available to a wide range of customers worldwide.



Find out in a two-part online seminar how On-Demand Production works and how you can implement a digital warehouse in your company!



Attention: As this is an international webinar, it will be held on two different dates.

