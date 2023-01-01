Webinar Series : 3D Printing for the Digital Warehouse
In view of the increasing challenges in global logistics, digital innovations such as the delivery of spare parts via 3D printing create added value for customers in many areas. DB Schenker has already successfully tested the virtual warehouse in pilot projects for customers in the mechanical engineering, automotive and rail transport sectors.
In these projects, parts such as handles, covers and housings were produced on demand in the vicinity of the customer. By eliminating pre-production and storage, this also reduces capital lockup costs. DB Schenker's new On-Demand Production service with virtual warehouse is now available to a wide range of customers worldwide.
Find out in a two-part online seminar how On-Demand Production works and how you can implement a digital warehouse in your company!
Attention: As this is an international webinar, it will be held on two different dates.
Block 1: Growing the Digital Warehouse for Spare Parts
3D printing and digital logistics can cut costs, reduce physical inventory and increase spare parts availability. But how do you start implementing a virtual warehouse? How can it improve spare parts supply chains? And why does a logistics company like DB Schenker actually rely on additive manufacturing? Jochen Loock, Business Development Manager for On-Demand Production at DB Schenker, will explain this and more in his keynote.
Date A: 01 March 2023 from 09:00 to 9:30 o' clock
Date B: 02 March 2023 from 16:00 to 16:30 o' clock
Speaker:
Jochen Loock is Business Development Manager for On-Demand Production at DB Schenker. He promotes 3D printing to improve spare parts supply chains. The former Fraunhofer engineer combines in-depth 3D printing expertise with practical business experience to implement digital warehousing for customers.
2. Block: We print to drive - Cutting warehouse costs by 10 %
DB Schenker is a pioneer in sustainable spare parts logistics. Since September 2022, the logistics provider has been offering spare parts delivery via 3D printing. This means that products from the virtual warehouse are available in the shortest possible time and are manufactured directly where they are needed.
Stefanie Brickwede, Head of Additive Manufacturing at Deutsche Bahn, describes how the digital warehouse can reduce delivery costs in her part of the webinar.
Date A: 07 March 2023 from 09:00 to 9:30 o' clock
Date B: 09 March 2023 from 16:00 to 16:30 o' clock
Speaker
Stefanie Brickwede is head of the project 3D printing at Deutsche Bahn AG. She is responsible for the introduction of additive manufacturing at Deutsche Bahn. This includes the development of business models, the establishment of a 3D printing competence centre and the identification of application areas. She also established the international network "Mobility goes Additive".